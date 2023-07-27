Lyell Wealth Management LP Invests $232,000 in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

FTEC traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $134.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,213. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.39. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

