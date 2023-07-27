Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 347 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.96. 522,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

