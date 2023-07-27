Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 415 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XHB stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 611,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $85.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.