Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 2,360.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mace Security International Price Performance

Mace Security International stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,282. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.