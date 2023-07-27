Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Up 1.4 %

MHNC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348. Maiden Holdings North America has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

