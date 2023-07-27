Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

WFC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,361,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

