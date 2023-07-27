Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 1,355 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up approximately 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.38. 1,382,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

