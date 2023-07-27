Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $55.54 Million Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,236,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,539,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 11.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 2.07% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FEZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

