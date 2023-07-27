Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
