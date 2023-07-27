Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

