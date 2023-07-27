Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Leidos by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leidos Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.16. 1,202,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,594. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.