Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 380,062 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after purchasing an additional 262,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.64. 2,304,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,394. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.