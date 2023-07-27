Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 32.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 7.1 %

Morningstar stock traded up $15.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.39. 487,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.36 and a 200 day moving average of $208.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.76 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 384.63%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.38, for a total value of $887,586.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,383,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,778,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.38, for a total transaction of $887,586.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,383,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,778,458.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,260,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

