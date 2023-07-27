Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS.

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.33. 501,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $73.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.