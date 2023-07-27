Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after buying an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.