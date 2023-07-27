Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter. Materialise updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 150,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,951. The company has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTLS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

