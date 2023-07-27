Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,026. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
