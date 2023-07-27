McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 2.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of McKesson worth $84,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCK traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $405.61. The stock had a trading volume of 545,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.58 and its 200 day moving average is $377.76. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $326.19 and a 12-month high of $429.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

