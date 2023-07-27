Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of MFIN opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 104.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

