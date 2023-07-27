MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
