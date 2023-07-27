MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MediciNova by 46.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

