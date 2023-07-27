Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Melcor REIT Stock Performance
Melcor REIT has a 52-week low of C$21.80 and a 52-week high of C$33.83.
Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.99 million during the quarter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor REIT
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.