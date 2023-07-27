Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.22.

NASDAQ META traded up $15.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,599,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,968,381. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $325.35. The company has a market capitalization of $805.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.45.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

