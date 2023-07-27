Metars Genesis Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94.41 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00005133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $94.41 million and $55,995.49 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.60059431 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,655.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

