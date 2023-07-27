MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $800,406.70

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $15.59 or 0.00053256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $69.62 million and approximately $800,406.70 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.90835039 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $710,936.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

