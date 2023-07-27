Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUKPY. Bank of America raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Metso Oyj Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

Metso Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

(Get Free Report

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.