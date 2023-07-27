MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.67 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $886.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,278 shares of company stock valued at $423,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

