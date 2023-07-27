Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($9.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Mirati Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $29.98 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17.

Insider Activity

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

