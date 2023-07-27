Mizuho Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $65.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $64.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

