Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases 374,913 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 907.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,913 shares during the period. BigCommerce makes up approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 569,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,242 shares of company stock worth $504,005. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.