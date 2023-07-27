Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires Shares of 2,200,000 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,760,000. Aramark comprises about 3.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.84% of Aramark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 578.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,613,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $95,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $68,004,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.