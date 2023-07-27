Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys New Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned approximately 0.16% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 41.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Eventbrite

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.