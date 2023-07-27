Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $2.45 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.57. 522,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

