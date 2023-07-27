Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New $14.78 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,000. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

ENPH stock traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.66.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.