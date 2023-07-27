Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New $166.75 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,163,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,747,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 6.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.26. 10,185,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

