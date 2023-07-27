Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after buying an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after buying an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Generac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after buying an additional 291,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.09.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

