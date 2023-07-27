Mizuho Raises BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $110.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $121.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.93. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BILL by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in BILL by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 74.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

