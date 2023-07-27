Mizuho Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.00.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $548.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -187.30 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $571.59.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

