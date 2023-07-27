Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

MBLY traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,879,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,786. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.54 million. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

