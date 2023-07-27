Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Update

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a growth of 1,263.3% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mobilicom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 101,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,659. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mobilicom has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

