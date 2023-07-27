Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.85.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

MOH opened at $311.16 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

