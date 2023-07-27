Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

MOH traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $313.94. 155,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

