Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30- EPS.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,479. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

