Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given New $9.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNTK. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ MNTK traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of -0.30. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 52.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

