Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

SNV stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

