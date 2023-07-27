Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $50,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,809. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.10 and a 200 day moving average of $277.67.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

