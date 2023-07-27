MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 97.69%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $557.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.33. MSCI has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of MSCI

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

