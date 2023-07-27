M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.22. 898,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 773,810 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.