Mueller Water Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 695,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 233.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 252,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 177,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 128.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,470,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,899,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,426,000 after buying an additional 154,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

