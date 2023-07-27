National Bank Financial Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$53.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.72.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

TRP stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.56. The stock has a market cap of C$48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$48.15 and a 52 week high of C$71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26.

About TC Energy

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3094059 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.