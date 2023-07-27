National Bankshares Lowers Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $50.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nuvei from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nuvei from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NVEI opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

