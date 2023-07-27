Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.21% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 53,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 130,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.25 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

